Nick Paul headshot

Nick Paul News: Ends six-game scoring slump

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 8, 2025 at 8:12pm

Paul scored a goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over Detroit.

His goal was the fourth by the Bolts in a first-period flurry. Paul beat Cam Talbot on a breakaway at 15:13 to push the score to 4-1. It stood as the winner. It's his first goal and point in seven games, but Paul remains on pace to match his career-high 46-point performance across 82 regular-season appearances from last year.

Nick Paul
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
