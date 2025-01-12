Nick Paul News: Fills empty cage

Paul scored an empty-net goal and added three hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Paul has two goals and two assists during a four-game point streak, which he was able to keep alive with a goal in the final minute of this contest. The 29-year-old was up on the second line Sunday since Conor Geekie was a healthy scratch. Paul has most often played as a third-line center, racking up 11 goals, 13 helpers, 59 shots on net, 31 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 35 appearances this season, which has a little value in deeper fantasy formats.