Nick Paul News: First assist in 17 games

Paul picked an apple in Saturday's 3-1 win over Washington.

It was Paul's first assist since Jan. 14, a span of 17 games (seven goals). He started the season strong with nine points (three goals, six assists) in his first nine games and 14 in his first 18 games. Those are incredible numbers for a guy whose best season was 46 points (2023-24). But Paul's pace has slowed significantly since then -- he has just 19 points in the next 35 games. He does have five points (four goals, one helper) in his last six games, but Paul is better left on your wire. This run will get cold fast.