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Nick Paul News: First helper since return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Paul logged a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

Paul set up Brandon Hagel for the first of the Lightning's two empty-net goals. This was Paul's first point in six games since he returned from a lower-body injury. A couple of lengthy absences have kept Paul's scoring numbers down this season -- he's at 13 points, 52 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-11 rating over 40 appearances. He will have limited fantasy upside as long as he remains in the bottom six.

Nick Paul
Tampa Bay Lightning
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