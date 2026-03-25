Nick Paul News: First helper since return
Paul logged a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Wild.
Paul set up Brandon Hagel for the first of the Lightning's two empty-net goals. This was Paul's first point in six games since he returned from a lower-body injury. A couple of lengthy absences have kept Paul's scoring numbers down this season -- he's at 13 points, 52 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-11 rating over 40 appearances. He will have limited fantasy upside as long as he remains in the bottom six.
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