Nick Paul News: First power-play goal of season

Paul scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Carolina.

Paul jammed in a rebound in the second period to put the Bolts up 2-1. It was his first point in five games, and his first power-play goal of the season. Paul had gone on a bit of a rip starting before the holiday break (three goals, three assists) in five games. However, he remains prone to surges and slips in production that keep his managers frustrated by his lack of consistency.