Nick Paul News: Four-game goal streak

Paul scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Paul extended his goal streak to four games and four goals. He's having a pretty typical Nick Paul year. He hasn't put up an assist in 15 games, but he has seven goals in that span. And he's on place for 26 goals, which would be a new career mark. Paul has scored more goals than he has delivered helpers in his past two seasons, and it looks like he could do the same again this year. He has 18 goals and 14 assists in 51 games this season.