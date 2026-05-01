Nick Paul News: In action Friday
Paul (illness) will rejoin the lineup versus the Habs in Game 6 on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Apparently, Paul wasn't as coy about his availability as head coach Jon Cooper, who previously declined to respond regarding Paul's health. The 31-year-old forward is currently mired in an eight-game pointless streak during which he notched 11 shots, 18 hits and 16 PIM. Given Paul's offensive limitations, he generated just 15 points in 51 regular-season contests, fantasy managers will probably want to consider alternative options Friday.
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