Paul scored an even-strength goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Paul has found the back of the net in back-to-back games for the first time this season, and he's found a way to crack the scoresheet in all but one of his five appearances so far. He's up to two goals, three assists, four penalty minutes, 10 shots and eight hits in his five outings while seeing consistent ice time as a middle-six forward and a member of the second power-play unit.