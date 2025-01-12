Nick Paul News: Plucks apple Saturday

Paul notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils.

Paul has a goal and two assists during a three-game point streak. The 29-year-old has filled a middle-six role this season, and occasionally he's been able to go on brief runs of offense. His longest point streak of the campaign is six games from Oct. 19-28. Overall, Paul has 23 points, 58 shots on net, 28 hits, 20 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 34 appearances.