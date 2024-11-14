Nick Paul News: Puts up helper

Paul notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Paul was held off the scoresheet in back-to-back games prior to Thursday, the first time that's happened to him all season. The 29-year-old isn't a flashy scorer, but he has been consistent while seeing second-line minutes. He's up to four goals, eight helpers, 21 shots on net, 17 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 15 contests in 2024-25.