Nick Paul News: Ready to return Sunday
Paul (illness) will play against Nashville on Sunday, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.
After sitting out Saturday's 4-2 win over Ottawa, Paul will return to a fourth-line role against the Predators on Sunday. He has accounted for seven goals, 13 points, 52 shots on net and 56 hits across 41 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Paul See More
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Depth Down Middle and in Goal111 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!126 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once133 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights185 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Monday, April 28335 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Paul See More