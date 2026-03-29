Nick Paul headshot

Nick Paul News: Ready to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Paul (illness) will play against Nashville on Sunday, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

After sitting out Saturday's 4-2 win over Ottawa, Paul will return to a fourth-line role against the Predators on Sunday. He has accounted for seven goals, 13 points, 52 shots on net and 56 hits across 41 appearances this season.

Nick Paul
Tampa Bay Lightning
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