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Nick Paul News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Paul (undisclosed) was activated off long-term injured reserve and will return to the lineup Saturday versus Carolina, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Paul missed 11 games, dating back to Feb. 1, with the injury. He is expected to see bottom-six minutes Saturday. Paul has six goals, six assists and 42 hits over 34 appearances this season.

Nick Paul
Tampa Bay Lightning
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