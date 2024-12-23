Fantasy Hockey
Nick Paul News: Scores in loss to Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Paul scored a goal and took three shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers.

Paul missed six games in November due to an undisclosed injury but has been putting up decent numbers since his return, tallying three goals and five total points in eight appearances in December. The 29-year-old is up to eight goals this season, though his chances to keep producing won't be very high since he remains rooted in a bottom-six role.

