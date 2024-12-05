Nick Paul News: Set to return Thursday

Paul (undisclosed) will be available for Thursday's home game against the Sharks, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Paul missed the Lightning's last six games due to an undisclosed injury, but head coach Jon Cooper confirmed that the 29-year-old will be back in action against San Jose. Paul got off to a hot start this season, tallying five goals, 13 points and 19 hits while averaging 16:24 of ice time per game over his first 17 appearances.