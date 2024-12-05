Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Paul headshot

Nick Paul News: Set to return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Paul (undisclosed) will be available for Thursday's home game against the Sharks, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Paul missed the Lightning's last six games due to an undisclosed injury, but head coach Jon Cooper confirmed that the 29-year-old will be back in action against San Jose. Paul got off to a hot start this season, tallying five goals, 13 points and 19 hits while averaging 16:24 of ice time per game over his first 17 appearances.

Nick Paul
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now