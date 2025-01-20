Nick Paul News: Seven points in last eight games

Paul scored twice in a 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Monday.

Paul's last multi-point game over a month ago on Dec. 17 when he put up three points, but that's not really what you expect from him. He has seven points (four goals, including two on the power play, and three assists) in his last eight games and 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 37 games. That puts Paul on a 52-point pace, and that would be a career high. It's come at the expense of some physicality -- Paul has just 35 hits after putting up two consecutive seasons with at least 104. That doesn't affect all managers, but it's clear his game has evolved. Paul can help in deep formats.