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Nick Paul News: Steps up in teammate's absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 9:10pm

Paul scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-2 loss to Ottawa on Tuesday. He fired two shots, added two hits and won seven faceoffs.

Paul stepped up with Anthony Cirelli nicked up with an undisclosed injury. The goal was his first since Feb. 1 (13 games; one assist). Paul has struggled with injuries this season and has played in just 47 contests. He has seven goals, eight assists, 62 shots, 70 hits and 278 faceoff wins (54.5 percent) this season.

Nick Paul
Tampa Bay Lightning
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