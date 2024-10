Paul scored the game-winning goal Monday in a 3-2 overtime victory over Nashville.

It was a sweet wrist shot from the low slot off a backdoor feed from Jake Guentzel. Paul has quietly put up six points (three goals, three assists) on his current six-game streak. The second line looks good on this guy. Check your wire. Paul won't help on the power play, but you can't ignore his 5-on-5 contributions.