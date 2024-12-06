Nick Paul News: Tallies in return

Paul scored a goal on five shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Sharks.

Paul returned from a six-game absence due to an undisclosed injury, and he logged 19:07 in the blowout win, which suggests he'll have no limitations moving forward. The 29-year-old has been effective for the Lightning in a middle-six role this season. He's at six goals, 14 points, 30 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-3 rating through 18 appearances.