Nick Paul News: Tallies in Saturday's win

Paul scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

Paul put away an unassisted insurance tally at 14:12 of the third period. The 29-year-old forward has warmed up again with three goals and three assists over his last five outings, a run reminiscent of his play in October. He's now at nine goals, 20 points, 44 shots on net, 23 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 27 contests overall.