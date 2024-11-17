Nick Paul News: Tallies in shutout win

Paul scored a goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Paul has four points over six games in November. The 29-year-old forward is up to five goals, eight helpers, 22 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-2 rating through 16 appearances this season. That's a pace that would put him over the 50-point mark for the first time in his career. Paul is handling a second-line role and a spot on the second power-play unit and looks like a good fit there and as a depth forward in fantasy.