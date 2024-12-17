Nick Paul News: Three-point outburst

Paul had a goal and two assists in a 5-3 win over Columbus on Tuesday.

It was a big night for Paul, who started the season with an outstanding October (nine points in 10 games) but had struggled to rebound after missing time with an injury. This game snapped a four-game scoreless streak. Paul is a decent mid-level fantasy contributor in deep formats, that is if this game signals a return to his potential. He won't often put up big games, but he can deliver secondary scoring.