Nick Paul News: Two-point night in win

Paul had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win over Boston on Saturday.

Paul's goal was his 20th. He got off to a torrid start with 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his first 12 games, but his pace has slowed dramatically. Paul went into a deep offensive funk after that with just 26 points in his next 48 games, including nine in his last 13. He's never been known for his offense -- his best season came last year with 24 goals and 46 points (153 shots). And he's really cut back on his secondary stats (53 hits in 60 games). Paul may help you if he warms up again, but you may want to let someone take on his mid performance.