Nick Perbix News: First goal of season

Perbix scored a goal in a 3-2 loss to the Blues on Tuesday.

It was his first goal of the season. He skated in off the left wing and stuffed in his own rebound. Perbix is a steady defender on the ice, and his offense may be on a slight uptick -- he has four points (one goal, three assists) in 10 games. But Perbix's contributions in secondary categories like hits (10) and blocks (six) are well off his 80 and 114 totals, respectively, in those categories in 2023-24. Keep an eye on him -- he needs to go on a run to gain fantasy relevance.