Nick Perbix News: Hands out helper in shootout win

Perbix notched an assist and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Ducks.

The assist ended Perbix's 12-game point drought. The 26-year-old remains in a third-pairing role, though he could be elevated to a more prominent spot if Erik Cernak (undisclosed) misses time after logging just one shift Thursday. Perbix has 11 points, 42 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 28 hits and a plus-4 rating through 38 appearances this season, so he's not a particularly strong option for fantasy.