Nick Perbix headshot

Nick Perbix News: Limited on offense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Perbix's point drought reached 14 games in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Perbix has earned just two helpers over 22 contests since the start of February. The 27-year-old defenseman plays more of a shutdown role, but with top-four minutes, he should be able to chip in more often that he has been lately. The blueliner is at 10 points, 74 shots on net, 83 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 73 appearances in what's likely to register as his lowest-scoring campaign to date.

Nick Perbix
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Perbix See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Perbix See More
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 10
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
86 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
193 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
196 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Kyle Riley
April 19, 2024
FanDuel NHL: Saturday Picks
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Saturday Picks
Author Image
Chris Morgan
January 13, 2024