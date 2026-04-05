Nick Perbix News: Limited on offense
Perbix's point drought reached 14 games in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
Perbix has earned just two helpers over 22 contests since the start of February. The 27-year-old defenseman plays more of a shutdown role, but with top-four minutes, he should be able to chip in more often that he has been lately. The blueliner is at 10 points, 74 shots on net, 83 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 73 appearances in what's likely to register as his lowest-scoring campaign to date.
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