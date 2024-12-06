Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Perbix headshot

Nick Perbix News: Puts away goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Perbix scored a goal in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Sharks.

Perbix's was role was limited Thursday with the Lightning dressing seven defensemen. The 26-year-old has three points over his last five games, but that's unlikely to be the norm moving forward. Overall, the blueliner has three goals, four assists, 26 shots on net, 18 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 20 outings in a third-pairing role.

Nick Perbix
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now