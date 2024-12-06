Nick Perbix News: Puts away goal in win

Perbix scored a goal in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Sharks.

Perbix's was role was limited Thursday with the Lightning dressing seven defensemen. The 26-year-old has three points over his last five games, but that's unlikely to be the norm moving forward. Overall, the blueliner has three goals, four assists, 26 shots on net, 18 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 20 outings in a third-pairing role.