Nick Perbix News: Scores in Thursday's win

Perbix scored a goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Perbix is on a season-best three-game point streak, accumulating a goal and two assists in that span. He saw a larger role while the Lightning navigated a rough patch of injuries on defense, and he's likely to stay in the lineup regularly since J.J. Moser (lower body) is out for 8-10 weeks. Perbix has four goals, 10 points, 31 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 22 hits and a plus-7 rating over 25 appearances. That said, the 26-year-old figures to play on the third pairing most of the time.