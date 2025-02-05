Nick Perbix News: Snags assist in win

Perbix notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

Perbix snapped a seven-game slump with the helper on a Luke Glendening tally in the second period. The 26-year-old Perbix has handled a third-pairing role lately, but it's not one that comes with much offense. For the season, the blueliner is at 13 points, 48 shots on net, 45 blocked shots, 33 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 47 contests.