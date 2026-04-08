Nick Perbix News: Snaps drought in win
Perbix produced an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Ducks.
Perbix's helper ended his 15-game point drought. The 27-year-old defenseman hasn't done much this season, earning a career-low 11 points over 75 appearances so far. He's added 77 shots on net, 88 blocked shots, 31 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-14 rating while seeing top-four minutes in more of a shutdown role.
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