Nick Perbix News: Tallies goal Wednesday

Perbix scored a goal and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Perbix has two goals and three assists over his last 10 outings. The Lightning have mostly stuck to dressing seven defensemen lately, and Perbix has often been on the low end of the ice-time distribution, averaging 13:17 per game over his last 16 outings. The 26-year-old has earned 19 points, 62 shots on net, 66 blocked shots, 50 hits and a plus-8 rating through 70 appearances and has up to four games to achieve the 20-point mark for the third straight season.