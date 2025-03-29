Nick Perbix News: Three-game point streak

Perbix scored a goal Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Perbix scored from the right circle off a loose puck in front at 7:31 of the first period. He's not much of an offensive producer, but Perbix is quietly on a three-game point streak, earning one goal and two assists. He has four points, including three assists, in his last five appearances. He doesn't deliver in secondary categories (61 blocks, 58 shots and 49 hits; 65 games), so he's a classic better-on-the-ice defender than in the fantasy arena.