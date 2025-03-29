Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Perbix headshot

Nick Perbix News: Three-game point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 6:48pm

Perbix scored a goal Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Perbix scored from the right circle off a loose puck in front at 7:31 of the first period. He's not much of an offensive producer, but Perbix is quietly on a three-game point streak, earning one goal and two assists. He has four points, including three assists, in his last five appearances. He doesn't deliver in secondary categories (61 blocks, 58 shots and 49 hits; 65 games), so he's a classic better-on-the-ice defender than in the fantasy arena.

Nick Perbix
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now