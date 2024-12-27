Nick Schmaltz News: Buries lone goal on power play

Schmaltz scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Schmaltz has two goals and five assists over his last seven outings, getting on the scoresheet in six of those games. He tied this contest at 1-1 in the third period, but the Avalanche found another gear late in the frame. Schmaltz is up to six goals, 28 points (nine on the power play), 81 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 35 appearances this season in his usual top-line role.