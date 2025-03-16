Fantasy Hockey
Nick Schmaltz headshot

Nick Schmaltz News: Dishes pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Schmaltz notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Schmaltz had gone six games without a helper, which is unusual for a playmaking forward. He remedied that with assists on goals by Logan Cooley and Clayton Keller in this contest. For the season, Schmaltz has 16 tallies, 37 assists, 150 shots on net and a minus-11 rating over 67 appearances. Surprisingly, he's never reached the 40-assist mark in a season, but he's on pace to do so this year.

Nick Schmaltz
Utah Hockey Club
