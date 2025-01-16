Fantasy Hockey
Nick Schmaltz

Nick Schmaltz News: Draws power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Schmaltz notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Schmaltz has two goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. The 28-year-old earned the secondary helper on Logan Cooley's tally in Thursday's loss. Schmaltz is up to 34 points (12 on the power play), 97 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 44 outings. He continues to fill a playmaking role on the top line and first power-play unit.

Nick Schmaltz
Utah Hockey Club
