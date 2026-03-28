Nick Schmaltz News: Finds twine on power play
Schmaltz scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kings.
Schmaltz has three goals and three assists over his last seven outings. He stretched the Mammoth's lead to 5-1 in the second period of this contest. The 30-year-old has put up strong numbers all season and is now at 27 goals, 65 points (15 on the power play), 177 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating over 74 appearances. Schmaltz has a chance to reach the 30-goal and 70-point thresholds for the first time in his career if he can keep up his offense to close out the regular season.
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