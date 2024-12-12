Fantasy Hockey
Nick Schmaltz headshot

Nick Schmaltz News: Generates power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Schmaltz logged a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Schmaltz had gone six games without an assist, but thankfully, he scored his first four goals of the year in that span. The 28-year-old got back to his playmaking ways by setting up Dylan Guenther's second tally in this contest. Schmaltz is up to 22 points (six on the power play), 64 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 29 outings this season, playing mainly on Utah's top line.

Nick Schmaltz
Utah Hockey Club
