Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Schmaltz headshot

Nick Schmaltz News: Helps out on power play in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Schmaltz logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

Schmaltz has three helpers (all on the power play) over three games since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. He went into the pause on a five-game skid. The 29-year-old forward is up to 11 goals, 33 helpers, 19 power-play points, 123 shots on net and a minus-13 rating over 58 appearances. Schmaltz continues to be a reliable source of offense in fantasy.

Nick Schmaltz
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now