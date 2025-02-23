Nick Schmaltz News: Helps out on power play in win

Schmaltz logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

Schmaltz has three helpers (all on the power play) over three games since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. He went into the pause on a five-game skid. The 29-year-old forward is up to 11 goals, 33 helpers, 19 power-play points, 123 shots on net and a minus-13 rating over 58 appearances. Schmaltz continues to be a reliable source of offense in fantasy.