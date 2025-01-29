Nick Schmaltz News: Joins 400-point club

Schmaltz produced a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Schmaltz saw an eight-game point streak end versus the Senators on Sunday, but it didn't take him long to get back on the scoresheet. He set up a Mikhail Sergachev tally in the first period. The helper was Schmaltz's 400th career point, and he's earned 40 of them through 50 appearances in 2024-25. The 28-year-old has added 15 power-play points, 108 shots on net and a minus-10 rating while seeing consistent top-line minutes.