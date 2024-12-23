Nick Schmaltz News: Nabs helper Monday

Schmaltz provided an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Schmaltz has a goal and five assists over his last six outings. While it's a return to his helper-heavy production from earlier in the year, that's not a bad thing, as Schmaltz can make a big impact in that one category. He's up to five goals, 22 assists, 78 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 34 contests this season.