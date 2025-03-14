Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Schmaltz headshot

Nick Schmaltz News: Nets goal Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Schmaltz scored a goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Kevin Stenlund finished serving a penalty and then set up Nick Schmaltz just after exiting the sin bin for the game-tying goal late in the first period. The 29-year-old Schmaltz has four goals over six outings in March, with one of those tallies coming on the power play. For the season, the veteran forward is up to 16 goals, 35 assists, 149 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 66 appearances. Good health -- Schmaltz is yet to miss a game this season -- and a top-line role have the forward in position to push for the 60-point mark for the second year in a row.

Nick Schmaltz
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now