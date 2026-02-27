Nick Schmaltz News: Provides pair of assists
Schmaltz registered two assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.
Schmaltz has three multi-point efforts over his last four games, totaling four goals and four assists in that span. The 30-year-old has been excellent for much of the campaign, aside from one rough patch in late November. He's now at 55 points (23 goals, 32 assists) with 141 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating through 59 appearances. He's on pace to shatter his career high of 63 points from 82 games last season.
