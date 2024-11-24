Nick Schmaltz News: Provides two assists in win
Schmaltz logged two assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.
Schmaltz nearly had his first goal of the season Saturday, but it was overturned on a review for goaltender interference. He has three helpers over his last three games, but the 28-year-old has faltered a bit from a consistency standpoint in November. He's now at 15 helpers, 41 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 20 outings overall. Schmaltz is the only forward in the league to have at least 40 shots on goal and no goals yet -- the other two players who have hit that level of futility are defensemen Jacob Trouba and Brent Burns.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now