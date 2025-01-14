Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Schmaltz headshot

Nick Schmaltz News: Records two assists Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Schmaltz logged two assists, including one on the power play, and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Schmaltz has four points over his last three outings. He helped out on goals by Josh Doan and Logan Cooley in Tuesday's defeat. Schmaltz is up to eight tallies, 25 assists, 92 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 43 appearances. He's not a very physical player, but Schmaltz's offense is good enough to fill a depth role on most fantasy teams.

Nick Schmaltz
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now