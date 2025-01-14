Nick Schmaltz News: Records two assists Tuesday

Schmaltz logged two assists, including one on the power play, and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Schmaltz has four points over his last three outings. He helped out on goals by Josh Doan and Logan Cooley in Tuesday's defeat. Schmaltz is up to eight tallies, 25 assists, 92 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 43 appearances. He's not a very physical player, but Schmaltz's offense is good enough to fill a depth role on most fantasy teams.