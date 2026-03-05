Nick Schmaltz headshot

Nick Schmaltz News: Scores, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Schmaltz scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Schmaltz opened the scoring for Utah after notching a power-play tally at the 1:38 mark of the second frame. The star winger wasn't done, however, and he set up Clayton Keller's goal at the 8:03 mark of the second frame. Schmaltz is up to 58 points (24 goals, 34 assists) across 62 regular-season appearances. He's very close to reaching the 60-point mark for a third straight year, and it wouldn't be shocking if he sets a new career-high mark in points if he remains as productive as he's been lately.

Nick Schmaltz
Utah Mammoth
