Nick Schmaltz News: Scores, assists in win
Schmaltz scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.
Schmaltz opened the scoring for Utah after notching a power-play tally at the 1:38 mark of the second frame. The star winger wasn't done, however, and he set up Clayton Keller's goal at the 8:03 mark of the second frame. Schmaltz is up to 58 points (24 goals, 34 assists) across 62 regular-season appearances. He's very close to reaching the 60-point mark for a third straight year, and it wouldn't be shocking if he sets a new career-high mark in points if he remains as productive as he's been lately.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Schmaltz See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week4 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!11 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break29 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week34 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Schmaltz See More