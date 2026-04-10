Nick Schmaltz News: Scores, assists in win
Schmaltz recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.
Schmaltz's two-point performance allowed Utah to clinch a playoff berth for the first time in franchise history, and the star winger is ending the season on a sizzling note. He's found the back of the net in four of his last five games and is also riding a six-game point streak. Furthermore, Schmaltz has cracked the scoresheet in all but two of his last 11 appearances, tallying 13 points (seven goals, six assists) and 32 shots on goal over that stretch.
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