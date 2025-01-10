Nick Schmaltz News: Scores equalizer Friday

Schmaltz scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Schmaltz tied the game at 1-1 in the second period. Since the holiday break, the 28-year-old forward has three points and a minus-10 rating over seven contests. Utah will be without Dylan Guenther (lower body) indefinitely, and that prompted head coach Andre Tourigny to shuffle his top six, so Schmaltz will have to get used to Logan Cooley as his center in place of Barrett Hayton. Schmaltz has seven goals, 23 assists, 89 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 41 appearances this season.