Nick Schmaltz News: Signs eight-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Schmaltz signed an eight-year, $64 million contract extension with Utah on Wednesday.

Schmaltz is in the final season of his seven-year, $40.95 million contract and had the option to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He has 24 goals and 59 points in 65 outings in 2025-26. The 30-year-old's 24 goals are already a career high, topping his 23 markers during the 2021-22 regular season. He has a good chance of also surpassing his personal best of 63 points, which he established across 82 regular-season outings in 2024-25.

