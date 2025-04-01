Fantasy Hockey
Nick Schmaltz headshot

Nick Schmaltz News: Slides helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Schmaltz recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Schmaltz ended a four-game point drought with the helper on Barrett Hayton's second-period tally, which was the game-winner. The 29-year-old Schmaltz has been separated from Clayton Keller at even strength for the last few contests, which may explain the dip in offense for the former. Overall, Schmaltz has 17 goals, 41 assists, 169 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 75 appearances. He continues to be one of Utah's steadiest playmaking forwards.

