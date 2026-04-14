Nick Schmaltz News: Strikes twice on power play

Schmaltz scored two power-play goals on eight shots and added two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Schmaltz had gone two games without a point after the end of his six-game point streak. The 30-year-old has done well this season to keep any droughts short. He's up to 33 goals, 74 points (20 on the power play), 204 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating over 81 appearances in a career-best year.