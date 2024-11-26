Nick Schmaltz News: Supplies two more helpers

Schmaltz recorded two assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Schmaltz is once again on a playmaking surge, racking up five assists over his last five contests. The 28-year-old remains snakebit for goals -- he's now come up empty on 44 shots this season, though he has 17 helpers through 22 appearances. He's also posted a minus-6 rating, and just four of his assists have come on the power play. It feels like Schmaltz just needs to get that first goal to fall for the dam to break.